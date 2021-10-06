MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

MVBF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.92. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,803. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.35. The company has a market capitalization of $507.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.94. MVB Financial has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $45.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $32.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.48%. Equities analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in MVB Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 44.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

