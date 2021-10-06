MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Up 21.9% in September

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MTNOY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 20,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,287. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47. MTN Group has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTN Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

