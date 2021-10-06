MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 36,062 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,018,000 after acquiring an additional 25,269 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 339.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,893. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.46 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.09.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSM. KeyCorp decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.