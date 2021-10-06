MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth approximately $950,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,893. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

