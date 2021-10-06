MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.61

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.72.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.94.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.66. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 68.05%. The company had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

