Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.85 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will report sales of $13.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.77 billion and the highest is $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $11.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $57.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.62 billion to $57.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $57.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.86 billion to $58.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.94. 223,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,102,667. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The company has a market cap of $178.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.71.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,047,000 after acquiring an additional 830,122 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,873,000 after acquiring an additional 774,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.