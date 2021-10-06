Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosus presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of PROSY stock opened at $15.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.51. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $127.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.26.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

