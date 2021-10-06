Morgan Stanley Boosts Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $315.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $292.00 to $315.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ODFL. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $287.30. 2,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,735. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $185.20 and a 52-week high of $304.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.14.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after buying an additional 865,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after acquiring an additional 565,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,155,000 after acquiring an additional 117,844 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,344,000 after acquiring an additional 551,348 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,536,000 after acquiring an additional 70,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

