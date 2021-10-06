Mooncoin (MOON) Reaches Market Cap of $6.77 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.67 or 0.00330494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000811 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Mooncoin

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

