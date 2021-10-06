Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Moody’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $418.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.39 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MCO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.55.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $355.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $376.64 and a 200 day moving average of $351.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Moody’s by 650.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Moody’s by 86.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

