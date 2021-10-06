Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Montage Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

MAUTF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.48. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,044. Montage Gold has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

