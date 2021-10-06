Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

MONDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Mondi alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Mondi has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

About Mondi

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.