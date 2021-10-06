monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $350.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on monday.com from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.70.

monday.com stock traded down $8.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.00. 872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,203. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $325.69. monday.com has a 12-month low of $155.01 and a 12-month high of $425.84.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

