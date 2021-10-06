Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Timken were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp increased its position in The Timken by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 1.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 3.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in The Timken by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Timken by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Timken alerts:

TKR stock traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $66.18. 138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,176. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

About The Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.