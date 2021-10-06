Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $91.47. 232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,472. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,576.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $492,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $952,197. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.