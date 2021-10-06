Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,371 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,487,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,696,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 24,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,655. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.28. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLY shares. Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

