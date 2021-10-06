Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $589,000 in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in API. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Agora by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Agora in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Agora during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Agora in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agora in the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:API remained flat at $$26.26 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,310. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.93. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -70.19 and a beta of 0.21. Agora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $42.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

