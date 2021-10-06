Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 203,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,706,966 shares.The stock last traded at $5.89 and had previously closed at $5.82.

The stock has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 194,781.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194,822 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

