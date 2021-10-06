Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 203,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,706,966 shares.The stock last traded at $5.89 and had previously closed at $5.82.
The stock has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.
