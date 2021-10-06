Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Director Graham Harris Purchases 50,000 Shares

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Director Graham Harris bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.70 per share, with a total value of C$135,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$810,000.

CVE:ML remained flat at $C$3.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,928. The company has a quick ratio of 57.79, a current ratio of 58.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.22. Millennial Lithium Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.42 and a 52 week high of C$5.25. The firm has a market cap of C$352.12 million and a PE ratio of -18.85.

Get Millennial Lithium alerts:

Millennial Lithium Company Profile

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Millennial Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennial Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.