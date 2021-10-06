Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Sold by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Middlesex Water comprises approximately 3.6% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Middlesex Water worth $11,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 16.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 41.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $33,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $337,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,382 shares of company stock worth $1,229,150 over the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

MSEX traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $106.35. 92,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,914. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.29. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $116.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 11.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

