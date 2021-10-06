Michael E. Longo Acquires 5,000 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.53. The company had a trading volume of 21,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,077. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $100.32.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 49.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.