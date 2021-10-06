Michael E. Longo Acquires 5,000 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ HIBB traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.53. The company had a trading volume of 21,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,077. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $100.32.
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 49.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.
Featured Article: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.