MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0582 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 7.1% over the last three years.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,083,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,208 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $35,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.