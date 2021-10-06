MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0582 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 7.1% over the last three years.
MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68.
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.