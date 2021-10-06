Metacrine Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,243 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,834% compared to the typical daily volume of 116 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 160,809 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Metacrine alerts:

MTCR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63. Metacrine has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Metacrine will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Metacrine in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metacrine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Metacrine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.