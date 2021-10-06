Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $104.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 834,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 11,994,578 shares.The stock last traded at $84.04 and had previously closed at $81.40.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 120,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 126,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $206.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

