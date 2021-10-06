MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Short Interest Update

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the August 31st total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MD. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Shares of NYSE:MD traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.55. 477,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MEDNAX has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 19.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after buying an additional 83,109 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 106,642.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 22,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 168.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 168,628 shares during the last quarter.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

