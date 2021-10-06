MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail reported earnings per share of ($0.84) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.29) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MedAvail.

Get MedAvail alerts:

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 259.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in MedAvail in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MedAvail by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in MedAvail by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in MedAvail during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

MDVL traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 204,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,813. MedAvail has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $94.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MedAvail (MDVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.