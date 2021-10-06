Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.25 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.93. 9 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.74 million, a P/E ratio of 198.30 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 48,291 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 102.1% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

