Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.25 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.65% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “
Shares of NASDAQ MFIN traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.93. 9 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.74 million, a P/E ratio of 198.30 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $9.50.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 48,291 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 102.1% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Medallion Financial Company Profile
Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.
