McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.75.

MCD stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,768. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $248.90. The company has a market cap of $183.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.04.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

