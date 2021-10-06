McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Raised by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,558 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,647,571,000 after acquiring an additional 424,599 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after buying an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,637,209,000 after buying an additional 57,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after buying an additional 566,813 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,504,556 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,496,000 after buying an additional 147,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.10. 120,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,768. The firm has a market cap of $184.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.87 and a 200 day moving average of $235.04. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $248.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.50.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

