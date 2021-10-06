MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Steven G. Litchfield Buys 7,922 Shares

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven G. Litchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,320 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.85 per share, for a total transaction of $124,932.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,282 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $124,893.86.

On Friday, September 3rd, Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,302 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $124,883.50.

Shares of NYSE MXL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.39. 6,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,494. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $205.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 101.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,708,000 after purchasing an additional 812,924 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 698.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after acquiring an additional 349,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,399,000 after acquiring an additional 345,907 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 262,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in MaxLinear by 21.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.10.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

