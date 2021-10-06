Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Lowered to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.60.

MAXN stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $16.14. 24,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.51. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

