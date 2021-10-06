Mather Group LLC. Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 13.5% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 12.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,283,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 21.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.96.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $111.14. 239,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,864,071. The firm has a market cap of $131.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.55. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

