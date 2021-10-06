Mather Group LLC. Sells 493 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 33.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $5.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $550.19. 61,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $602.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $615.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $333.31 and a one year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.