Mather Group LLC. Sells 367 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,921 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,581 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $94,340,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 43.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,116,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,527,000 after buying an additional 1,862,172 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.88. 66,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,605,179. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

