Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in WestRock by 52.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,485,912,000 after buying an additional 9,777,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WestRock by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,329,000 after buying an additional 482,325 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in WestRock by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,264,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,952,000 after buying an additional 601,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WestRock by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,127,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,788,000 after purchasing an additional 89,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in WestRock by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,566,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,351,000 after purchasing an additional 204,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.32. 64,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,752. WestRock has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

