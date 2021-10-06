Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,174,072 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,624,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,174,072 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries accounts for about 0.8% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.07% of PPG Industries worth $2,652,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 460,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,227,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 91.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after buying an additional 1,466,193 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in PPG Industries by 66.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after buying an additional 14,790 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE PPG traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,568. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.53 and a 200 day moving average of $164.47. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.52 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.