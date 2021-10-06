Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,618,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 181,891 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.32% of 3M worth $1,513,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 255.8% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in 3M by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in 3M by 37.3% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 8,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in 3M by 16.4% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 12.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,010,000 after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,693. The firm has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Argus increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.38.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

