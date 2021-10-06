Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 4,106,627 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,106,627 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.12% of The Progressive worth $1,220,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $92.27. 2,269,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.51 and its 200-day moving average is $96.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

