Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Masco stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.90. The company had a trading volume of 25,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,222. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.28. Masco has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Masco by 192.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 507,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,888,000 after purchasing an additional 333,740 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Masco by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Masco by 1,370.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 306,820 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,043,000 after buying an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

