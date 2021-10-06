Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,485. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.36 and a 200-day moving average of $142.38. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.70 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670 over the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 25.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Marriott International by 89.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Marriott International by 8.9% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Marriott International by 491.3% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 90,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

