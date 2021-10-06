Mark George Wilson Sells 3,722 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $34,986.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark George Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, September 25th, Mark George Wilson sold 7,226 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $72,910.34.

NYSE:BB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.28. 273,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,382,652. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.23. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on BB. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at about $7,760,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 418.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 540,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,690,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after purchasing an additional 288,734 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 144.8% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,860 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 480.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 620,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 513,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

