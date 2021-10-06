Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 409.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

MMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, COO John David Parker sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $99,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $108,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,595 shares of company stock valued at $461,943. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.93.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.90 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

