Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of LOAN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 113,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,828. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 61.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOAN shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

