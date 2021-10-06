MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on MainStreet Bancshares from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of MNSB stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.25. 3,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,221. MainStreet Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $183.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.01 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 35.35%. Analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Abdulhamid Hersiburane sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $31,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the second quarter worth $1,685,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 31.7% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 563,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,713,000 after buying an additional 135,553 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 19.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 47.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $551,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

