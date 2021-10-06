Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.95

Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.95 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mail.ru Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company in primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, food delivery service, as well as VK, OK, and My World social networks.

