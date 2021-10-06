Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Bought by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,887 shares during the period. Magellan Health accounts for about 1.5% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Crabel Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Magellan Health worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 319.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 818.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 31,903 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 51.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 228,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,525,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 213.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ MGLN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,387. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.95 and a 52-week high of $95.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

