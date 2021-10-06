Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LUNMF. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 62,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,512. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.81. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $872.32 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

