Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LAZR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

NASDAQ LAZR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 39,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,260. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $80,816,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,984,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 30,570.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,502,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,951 shares during the period. 16.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

