Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Given New C$15.06 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$1.31 to C$15.06 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 83.66% from the stock’s previous close.
LA traded up C$0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,284. The stock has a market cap of C$222.76 million and a PE ratio of -96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 15.87 and a current ratio of 16.08. Los Andes Copper has a one year low of C$4.30 and a one year high of C$11.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.66.
Los Andes Copper Company Profile
