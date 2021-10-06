Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Given New C$15.06 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$1.31 to C$15.06 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 83.66% from the stock’s previous close.

LA traded up C$0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,284. The stock has a market cap of C$222.76 million and a PE ratio of -96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 15.87 and a current ratio of 16.08. Los Andes Copper has a one year low of C$4.30 and a one year high of C$11.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.66.

Los Andes Copper Company Profile

Los Andes Copper Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

