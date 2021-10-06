Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 61.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RIDE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lordstown Motors to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

RIDE opened at $5.20 on Monday. Lordstown Motors has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $920.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). Equities analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 160,956 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $2,578,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

